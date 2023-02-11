ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police arrested three teenage boys accused in the shooting death of another teenage boy Friday evening in north St. Louis County.

Police have identified Jayden McCain, 17, as the victim. Three teenage boys accused in his death are 15, 16 and 17 years old.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of High Sun Drive. When police arrived to the scene, they found McCain suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot. He was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Three teenager are in custody at the St. Louis County Family Court on pending second-degree murder charges. Police have not yet disclosed any details on a possible motive or what led up to the shooting.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation. If you have any additional information tied to the case, contact the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).