Three arrested and baby recovered after police chase in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An Edmundson police officer driving to Fort Belle Fontaine near Spanish Lake was struck by another vehicle Friday morning.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 13000 block of Bellefontaine Road.

The car that struck the Edmundson officer was trying to pass the police cruiser because someone in another vehicle was in pursuit and firing gunshots. Some of the bullets hit the officer’s vehicle.

The vehicle with people shooting from it then did a U-turn and attempted to flee.

The Edmundson police officer began chasing after that vehicle.

The pursuit ended shortly thereafter in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond when the suspect vehicle came to a stop.

That is when the Edmundson officer initiated a police chase. It ended shortly in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond when the vehicle came to a stop. Three adults, two men and one woman, were arrested. A gun was taken into evidence.

A baby, approximately 11 months old, was also present in the suspect vehicle. The baby was unharmed.

The officer was not injured and he did not fire his weapon during the chase. The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is now leading the active investigation.

Call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 if you have any information about this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.