ST. LOUIS– Three people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, for the murder of a 29-year-old man found shot to death near the Gateway Arch.

Police say Brandon Scott’s body was found inside a vehicle resting on the steps to the Arch. He was shot several times.

29-year-old Kristen Miles, 35-year-old Mark Perry, and a 16-year-old man have been arrested for murder. The 16-year-old’s case is being handled by the Juvenile Courts.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office is reviewing warrants.