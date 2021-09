O’FALLON, Mo. – Police identified a stolen vehicle out of Des Peres that sparked a vehicle pursuit Friday night in O’Fallon.

The vehicle sped off after an attempted traffic stop at Highway K and Interstate 70, according to police. The chase ended after a few minutes when the vehicle struck another vehicle on Bryan Road at I-70.

The driver of the struck vehicle was transported to a hospital with no injuries.

Three men were taken into custody for the stolen vehicle, according to police.