UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Three 15-year-old boys died Wednesday morning after a car they were in crashed into a vacant home in the 1000 block of Groby Road at Mulberry Lane. The police say the teens were dead when they arrived at the scene.

There is extensive damage to the home on Groby Road. The home is located near Kaufman Park.

The 911 call came in at 6:30 a.m. Police found a vehicle embedded in the side of the vacant home. Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says they found all three teens deceased inside the vehicle.

Police called the Missouri State Highway Patrol to assist in the investigation. They are trying to determine where the vehicle stopped before the crash and how fast it was going before ramming into the home.

The identities of the juveniles have not yet been released. Authorities are still notifying their families about the fatal crash. University City says that the teens are not residents.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it comes into the FOX 2 Newsroom.