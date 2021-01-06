Three candidates ruled ineligible for St. Louis mayoral race after failing to get enough signatures on petitions

ST. LOUIS – Three would-be St. Louis mayoral candidates failed to gather enough signatures on petitions to be eligible for the March 2 primary. This is because of Proposition D, which voters passed in the November election.

St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed—who is running for mayor himself—

said it’s not fair that the three candidates—Dana Kelly, Lassaad Jeliti, and Keith Jefferson—can’t challenge for the seat.

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced she would be retiring after her first term in office.

“It really doesn’t affect my election one way or another but it does limit voters’ choices and it clearly disenfranchises people who are newly coming into the political arena,” he said.

Reed said when St. Louisans voted for Proposition D they had no idea that future candidates would need to get signatures to run for office, much less the 1,170 signatures you had to have to run for mayor this election cycle. Reed claims Prop D was poorly written and structured.

“You have three candidates totally disenfranchised who can’t run now,” he said. “That limits the choices for voters. It’s a blow to our democracy.”

Reed, City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, Alderwoman Cara Spencer, and utility executive Andrew Jones met the qualifications to run for mayor.

“We can fix some of the things at the board of aldermen but when a measure passes like Proposition D, it gets a year,” Reed said.

The aldermanic president said this election will go fast and, regardless of who wins, Prop D needs to be fixed.

FOX 2 reached out to Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Spencer to speak about Prop D and how it affects the election but they have not responded.