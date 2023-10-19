ST. LOUIS – Three men face federal charges in connection with a St. Louis murder-for-hire plot linked to a woman’s death earlier this year.

Andrew C. Hubbard, 37, of Maryland Heights; Justin R. Lee, 37, of Northwoods; and Eric Washington, 45, of Jennings, all face charges in the death of Andreaia Worthem.

Police found Worthem, 53, fatally shot during the early morning hours of July 7, 2023. She was found in an alley in the 4400 block of Kennerly Avenue.

According to a federal indictment, the three men reportedly agreed to kill Worthem in exchange for money and other items of value.

Hubbard, Lee and Washington were all indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and one count of murder-for-hire in the investigation. If convicted, each of the three could face a life sentence in prison or the death penalty.