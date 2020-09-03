Three crashes in 3 years in one Jefferson County front yard

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Andrew Elmore and his family have lived in their Jefferson County home for 4 years. Tuesday marked the third time a vehicle has crashed into their front yard.

“We’re just fed up,” said Elmore.

The home is located on the 2500 block of Elm Drive and sits downhill from a stop sign. Elmore said drivers regularly run the stop sign and speed. He also believes alcohol has played a role in the crashes.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms a DWI arrest was made following the latest crash. Elmore said he drove after the suspect until police arrived.

“The guy took out two stop signs in my front yard, hit the telephone pole, and took off the front end of my wife’s car,” Elmore said.

The force of the crash also busted out several of Elmore’s car windows, destroyed his mailbox, and several plastic trash cans.

Elmore said in 2019 a pickup truck crashed into the front of his home.

“Had to have the bottom piece of my siding replaced and two windows that wouldn’t open and close; it took out my front corner post and I had to have the front door and screen door replaced,” he said.

One year earlier, a pickup truck flipped and struck a tree in Elmore’s front yard.

“Every time we hear some loud pipes coming down the road we just cringe,” he said.

Elmore said police have set up speed patrols but believes more needs to be done. He hopes Jefferson County officials will install additional stop signs in the area to slow down drivers. The speed limit is 25 mph.

“Slow down coming through our neighborhood,” said Elmore. “It’s a madhouse on this road.”

Several neighbors told us they echo Elmore concerns and hope something is done to slow down traffic.

We reached out to Jefferson County officials to see if they’ve been made aware of those concerns and if they plan to take any action. We will update this story when we receive a response. Elmore plans on contacting his county council member for help.