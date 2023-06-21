ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Riverfest, a three-day event celebrating the Fourth of July, returns to Frontier Park in St. Charles.

You can enjoy live music, food and drinks, children’s activities, a carnival, and a marvelous fireworks display.

The event runs July 2-4, from noon to 10 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 4, the Fourth of July Riverfest Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Bales Park and travel down Second and Main streets. The firework performance will begin later that evening at 9:20 p.m.

Click here – Riverfest Schedule of Events