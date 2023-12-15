ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three people are dead after a head-on collision between two vehicles south of Farmington on Wednesday night. The people who died in the crash have been identified as Daniel Wills, 29, Bradley Shelton, 29, and Amanda Snider, 42.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says that Shelton and Snider were driving the wrong way in the northbound lane of Highway 221 at around 9:30 p.m. Their Dodge 1996 Neon collided with Wills’ 2012 Toyota Prius, and it caught fire.

Everyone involved in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene at around 11 p.m. St. Francois County Deputies and the coroner were involved in the crash investigation.