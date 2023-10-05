CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Classic rock band Three Dog Night has postponed a show originally planned at The Factory this weekend due to virus concerns.

The show was originally set for Sunday, but has now been rescheduled for March 1, 2024.

The band cites the spread of a virus behind the decision, but did not disclose futher information.

“We really apologize,” said Danny Hutton, the band’s founder and lead singer, in an emailed statement to FOX 2. “Despite our best efforts, a respiratory virus has made the rounds on the tour bus, making it impossible to perform well and deliver a great show for the fans. So, we’re taking a few days to let the band and crew get better and then get back out there ready to rock.”

All tickets previously purchased will be honored for the new date. Refunds will also be available for anyone who cannot attend.