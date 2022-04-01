ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities call it a case of deadly “road rage” in St. Charles County just as police begin a new campaign to combat aggressive driving. That effort starts Friday.

On Thursday night, three area families were paying a heavy price for a very different reason.

“These (two) guys were just both cutting each other off, break-checking one another, weaving in and out of lanes of traffic,” said St. Charles County Prosecutor, Tim Lohmar. “It was targeted towards one another. They were both equally engaged.”

They were both charged with assault and involuntary manslaughter. Both face up to 17 years in prison if convicted.

Daniel Loeffler, 35, of St. Peters, and Joseph Fauple, 63, of Troy, were both jailed. Bond was set at $50,000, cash only, for each.

Patricia Brummel, 69, of Moscow Mills was on the phone with her daughter, as Brummel’s husband drove toward their home, northbound on U.S. 61 near Highway W. Loeffler and Faupel had allegedly been dueling with their vehicles when they triggered a chain reaction crash that sent Brummel’s vehicle off the road. It overturned and crashed into a utility pole and phone box, according to police. It was around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon, just as MODOT and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) announced a new, year-long crackdown on aggressive driving with a simple message.

“How sharing the road with other people is important and how the things they do can lead to crashes,” is how MSHP Cpl. Logan Bolton put it.

Missouri topped more than 1,000 traffic fatalities in 2021 for the first time in 15 years. So far in 2022, fatal crashes are up 7.5% from this time last year.

Drivers in four accident-prone stretches of interstate in St. Louis County will notice a stepped-up police presence with more drivers getting pulled over but the message is for the entire state.

There’s just no excuse for this what happened to Patricia Brummel, authorities said.

“Whatever it was that happened (between the two suspects), it’s going to be in an out of your life in a matter 2-3 seconds,” Lohmar said. “To make a decision like they did, to engage in that erratic behavior, to put not only their own lives and at risk but innocent people they’re not thinking about, it just doesn’t make sense. They completely altered the lives of three families forever.”

Brummel’s husband was out of a hospital and recovering at home, Thursday. He told FOX 2 News, “at least they have the people who did it.”

Brummel’s daughter, who has flown in from California, said, “we need prayers.”

