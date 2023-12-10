ST. LOUIS — Three members of our FOX 2 family are being honored as part of the Black Girls Who Rock awards. It’s the first edition of the event.

The ceremony acknowledged about 100 African American women for being trailblazers in their chosen profession. It was held at Lindenwood University on Sunday.

Audio engineer and reporter Taylor Harris, supervising producer Kimberly Young, and engineering operations supervisor Lissa Marteen were among those being honored.

Among other notable honorees was Jennifer Lewis, the actress from Kinloch, who recently appeared on such shows as Black-ish.