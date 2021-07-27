Three homes catch fire in south St. Louis Monday night

ST. LOUIS – A fire burned three houses Monday night in the south St. Louis neighborhood of Patch.

That fire started just before 11 p.m. on Vermont Avenue at Schirmer Street. It started in a vacant house, but the fire spread to occupied homes on both sides.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire. It is also unknown if there were any injuries.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.