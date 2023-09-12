UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A house fire spread to neighboring residences in University City early Tuesday evening, prompting a response from multiple departments.

The University City Fire Department received a call just before 6:10 p.m. for a two-alarm fire in the 6500 block of Etzel Avenue. Authorities were initially told two homes were ablaze.

Units from the St. Louis City and Maplewood fire departments arrived to assist in extinguishing the spreading blaze and check for any potential rescues.

University City Fire Chief William Hinson said three children suffered smoke inhalation. Only one, an 8-month-old, had to be taken to a local hospital.

The fire began in the middle of the three houses.

A neighbor said one of the homes was newly-built and no one was living there at the time of the fire.