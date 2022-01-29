Three injured after car crashes into O’Fallon restaurant Saturday

O’FALLON, Mo. – A vehicle crashed into the building of a restaurant in O’Fallon, Missouri, Saturday.

The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. at Timber Creek Grill located on Technology Drive. Three people who were dining inside the restaurant were injured and were taken into the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to O’Fallon police.

The cause of the driver crashing into the building may have been medical-related. The vehicle has since been removed and the building is structurally sound, according to O’Fallon police.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.