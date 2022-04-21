ST. LOUIS – Three people are in the hospital after a truck hit a tree and then a light pole early Thursday morning in south St. Louis.

Police said the crash happened at about 1:20 a.m. at Field and Germania Avenues. A neighbor told FOX 2 that he heard the crash and then screams. He ran to the scene and found two women in the street and a man pinned in the truck. Firefighters had to cut that man from the truck and medics took all three people to the hospital.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.