KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Authrotities arrested three juveniles accused in a pair of Kirkwood business break-ins over the weekend.

The Kirkwood Police Department did not identify any of the suspects from the investigation, but noted that St. Louis County Family Courts will handle the cases.

The break-ins happened less than two hours apart in the early morning hours of Aug. 27. The group first hit a retail store in the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road just before 3 a.m. When police arrived, they discovered a broken window on the store and evidence of a break-in.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, police then responded to another store in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road. Officers tracked down three of four people running away from the store, all of who were later determined to be juveniles.

The preliminary investigation supported that the juveniles arrested at the second store were responsible for the damage and theft at the first store. Police did not yet disclose how much damage the break-ins costs or how much was stolen from both businesses.