O’FALLON, Mo. – Authorities arrested three juveniles who reportedly broke into an O’Fallon home and stole a handgun Tuesday afternoon.

The break-in happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Mariposa Drive. Around that time, one witness had noticed three people entering his neighbor’s home by breaking a window in the basement.

The homeowner arrived while the suspects were still inside, though the witness stopped him from entering immediately. He called 911 for police assistance at the home.

O’Fallon officers responded to the house and confirmed that the three suspects escaped from the home. Police say they took off with a stolen 9MM Beretta handgun.

With K-9 assistance, police were able to track the location of all three suspects. None of the three were identified by name or age, but police say all three were juvenile boys.

The O’Fallon Police Department says there is no further threat to the public in connection with the investigation.