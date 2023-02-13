ST. LOUIS COUNTY. – Police say that three teens ran away from the juvenile detention facility on the Fort Bellefontaine campus this morning. Officers were called to investigate the escape at around 5 a.m.

There are around 20 juveniles that stay on the Missouri Hills campus. The inmates may be awaiting trial or sentencing, or they may be serving a sentence after being convicted of a crime.

Police have not released a description of the juveniles or where they may be headed to. This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.