ST. LOUIS – A popular restaurant that closed due to a fire this spring is reopening its doors next year.

FOX 2 News was there when ‘Three Kings Public House’ in the Delmar Loop caught fire in April. It heavily damaged the back of the building, along with all three floors.

Now owner Derek Deaver says it’s coming back “bigger and better” in a new location.

Three Kings is moving one door down from it’s original home to 6315 Delmar Boulevard. It’ll be able to seat up to 300 guests. That’s 100 more than the old location. It’ll also have 20 TVs and multiple private party rooms.

The new Three Kings Public House is set to open in April, just in time for the 2nd annual ‘Loop 4/20 Fest.’