ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A judge has issued a life sentence against a St. Louis County man convicted of sexual assault against two women in Kinloch.

Michael Andrew Bryant, 47, received three consecutive life sentences over three charges of first-degree sodomy. He also received three 10-year sentences for first-degree kidnapping and third-degree assault charges, and two four-year sentences for two counts of armed criminal action.

Bryant, who testified in his own defense in August, was found guilty on all charges in August. He was known to one victim, but not the other. Investigators say the assaults happened in two separate incidents in Kinloch in April 2020.

Due to nine prior felony convictions, Bryant was certified as a persistent offender and predatory sexual offender. As such, he’ll face a minimum of three mandatory consecutive life sentences.

“The women sodomized by this man described him as a ‘monster’ and their experiences at his hands as a ‘nightmare,’” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “This monster will now remain behind bars. The nightmare is over.”