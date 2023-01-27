ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three men in a St. Louis murder case over the shooting death of woman last month.

Jeramey Cobert, 22, William Desimone, 20, and Aaron Payne, 37, are all behind bars with charges pending. They are accused in the shooting death of Shiann Driskell, a 23-year-old woman from Ellisville.

The shooting happened on Dec. 10 in the 6800 block of South Broadway in the Carondelet neighborhood. Investigators say Driskell suffered apparent injuries to her head. She was found deceased in an alley.

Police have not yet disclosed any other information on what led up to the shooting, nor whether Driskell was known to the three men.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.