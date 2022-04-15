ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Three men are charged with murder after a deadly home break-in this January. Shabria Furlow, 23, was killed after police say the suspects fired gunshots at the home. She was with the men breaking into the house and caught in the crossfire.

Reginald Washington, 19, Bryan Zukeran Jr, 20, Marlando Perry, 19, all face charges for second-degree murder, burglary, and armed criminal action. Each of them is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Furlow was with the men breaking into the home at around 3:20 am on January 11 in the 300 block of Lancashire Road, according to court documents. The person inside tried to block the burglars from forcing their way inside.

In the home surveillance video, you can see someone turn around in a yard and start shooting at someone who then returns fire. Furlow was killed as bullets ripped through the home.

Police say the murder suspects admit to being at the address during the shooting. Their phone records also place them at the scene. Shell casings were also found outside of the home. Surveillance video also provided investigators with evidence to charge Washington, Zukeran, and Perry.