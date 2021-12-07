Three Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis earn ‘Top Hospital’ award

ST. LOUIS – Three Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis were named “Top Hospital” by an independent national organization.

Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South, and Mercy Hospital St. Louis recently earned the title out of more than 2,000 hospitals that were surveyed by The Leapfrog Group, according to a press release.

“The Leapfrog Group evaluates hospitals across the country based on more than 30 performance measures, including errors, injuries, accidents, and infections, and the system’s hospitals have in place to prevent harm to their patients,” the press release states.

Mercy Hospital Joplin and Mercy Hospital Ada (Oklahoma) also earned the prestigious title.

“Health care has been impacted by the pandemic more than any other industry, yet the quality of care provided by our co-workers continues to be recognized even in the face of COVID-19,” said Kat Nelson, Mercy chief quality officer.

“To have one Leapfrog Top Hospital is honorable, but to have three in one metro area is amazing and highlights the remarkable job our teams do day in and day out.”

Mercy earned “A” grades from The Leapfrog Group for patient safety this past fall.

“We are pleased to recognize Mercy with five Top Hospital honors this year,” said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “

“Even with the continued strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercy has demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to excellent health care. We congratulate the board, leadership, staff, and clinicians who put their patients first.”

In order to qualify for the “Top Hospital” distinction, hospitals must rank highest among peers on The Leapfrog Group’s hospital survey, which assesses hospital performance on standards for quality and patient safety, according to the press release.