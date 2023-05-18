ST. LOUIS — The publication U.S. News and World Report is known for their rankings. The magazine has made a name for itself ranking schools. Now, they have a list for the 150 best places to live in the United States. Three Missouri cities made this year’s list.

How does U.S. News & World Report come up with their city rankings? They evaluate metro areas based on factors like quality of life, value, desirability, and job market. Data from various sources is used to calculate scores for each index, and the weighting is determined by a public survey.

Washington University and several other top schools say that they will no longer participate in the medicals schools list. Critics also allege that the rankings reward schools with money and prestige. They do not accurately reflect on the true value of the institutions. No cities have opted out of the rankings, so far.

So, what Missouri cities made the list, and where do they rank?

Springfield — #57 in Best Places to Live — “Nicknamed the “Queen City of the Ozarks” and known as the birthplace of Route 66, Springfield is the metro hub for southwest Missouri. Home to higher education institutions and the headquarters of some major corporations, Springfield is attracting younger residents looking to earn a degree or start a career. “

Kansas City — #73 in Best Places to Live — "As more young people flock to Kansas City for its desirable cost of living and optimal job market, the area has fostered the growth of a creative community. Throughout the area, independent boutiques and coffee shops have sprung up, and walls of buildings are decorated by colorful murals."

St. Louis — #100 in Best Places to Live –"St. Louis is a historic metro area of 2.8 million with a family-friendly reputation and tight-knit communities. St. Louisans are loyal to their hometown. Many return permanently after going away to school or living elsewhere."




