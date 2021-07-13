Three Missouri cities place on list of ‘150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022’

ST. LOUIS – Three Missouri cities placed in the top 100 on U.S. News and World Report’s list of the “150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022.”

Kansas City placed the highest on the list at number 57. The list gave it a 6.7 overall score. It received a desirability score of 5.6, a value score of 7.7, a job market score of 7.2, a quality of life score of 6, and a net migration score of 6.4.

Springfield, Missouri came in at number 79. The list gave it a 6.5 overall score. It received a desirability score of 6, a value score of 7.2, a job market score of 6.7, a quality of life score of 6, and a net migration score of 6.6.

St. Louis got on the list at number 99. The list gave it a 6.3 overall score. It received a desirability score of 5.5, a value score of 7.7, a job market score of 7, a quality of life score of 5.4, and a net migration score of 5.5.

Boulder, Colorado placed number one with a 7.6 overall score. The list gave it a 7.6 overall score. It received a desirability score of 8.5, a value score of 6, a job market score of 8.5, a quality of life score of 8.2, and a net migration score of 6.9.