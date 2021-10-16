Three Missourians charged after Illinois woman goes missing

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (AP) — Three southeast Missouri residents are charged after an investigation into the disappearance of an Illinois woman.

Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said the family of 21-year-old Brianna Roberts, of Illinois, reported her missing on Thursday.

Investigators determined Kaitlyn Morgan and Eric Nanney, of Glen Allen, Missouri, were the last people known to have contact with Roberts. Graham said investigators learned while interviewing Morgan, Nanney, and Eric’s father, Ricky Nanney, that Roberts died in an assault on Thursday.

Investigators later found human remains on their property. Eric Nanney and Morgan are charged with first-degree murder. Ricky Nanney is charged with three counts of tampering with physical evidence.