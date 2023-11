ST. LOUIS COUNTY — According to Ferguson Police Chief Doyle, three MoDOT contract workers were struck on New Halls Ferry Road underneath the I-270 overpass while working. The suspect’s vehicle is still on scene. The driver ran away from the area.

The Missouri Highway State Patrol, St. Louis County Police Department and Ferguson Police are canvassing the area for the suspect.

The workers were taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not clear at this time.