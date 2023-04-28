ST. LOUIS – Three officers are hurt and at least one was shot Friday afternoon in St. Louis, just a little north of Forest Park.

Authorities have responded to the 5700 block of Kingsbury Place in the Skinker-Debaliviere neighborhood in connection with the investigation.

FOX 2 has learned that one officer was shot in the shoulder while multiple officers responded to a mental health check outside of an apartment complex. Two other officers quickly confronted the subject and suffered injuries to their hands during a struggle to detain the subject.

This situation unfolded just before 4:30 p.m. The subject accused of firing shots is now in custody, according to a SLMPD spokesperson.

All three officers are being sent to the hospital in unknown condition. SLMPD says the officer who was shot was conscious and breathing while being transported to the hospital.

Additional details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.