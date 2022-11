ST. LOUIS – Three people are dead after two separate accidents overnight.

Two people were killed in south St. Louis City at Meramac Street and Gravois Avenue. A third person was taken to a local hospital. This was around 10:00 p.m.

Then, about an hour and a half later, a pedestrian was struck on the I-64 eastbound exit ramp to get onto 14th Street.

Police are still investigating both incidents. FOX 2 will update these stories with more information as it becomes available.