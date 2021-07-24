Three people die in four-vehicle crash in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – Three people died in a four-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on I-44 at the 214-mile marker.

Allan R. Bates, 69, of Lake Worth, Florida, was driving a 2019 Ford F-650 UHAUL westbound on I-44 around 4:54 p.m. when he lost control and struck a 2015 Honda Odyessy driven by Mark A. Polsak, 45, of High Ridge, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.

The Ford F-650 then crossed the median and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox head-on. The Chevrolet was driven by Frank L. Handley, 23, of Janesville, Wisconsin.

The Chevrolet then struck a 2015 Ford Transit Van that was driven by Michael W. Semmens Sr., 47, of Genoa, Illinois.

Handley and passengers Eve A. King, 22, of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Ronald King, 19, of Beloit, Wisconsin were pronounced dead at the scene by the Crawford County coroner at 5:29 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Ronald King was not wearing a seat belt.

Semmens sustained minor injuries and was transported by North Crawford County Ambulance to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan.

He was wearing a seatbelt.