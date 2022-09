ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Three people including a teen were shot overnight in Downtown St. Louis

City police report they were called to 13th and Washington around 2:00 am today. They found the victims all suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man, and a 42-year-old man were all hit by gunfire. Their wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators did not say what sparked the shooting.