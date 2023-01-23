ST. LOUIS – On Sunday, January 23, there was more gun violence in St. Louis City. Three people were injured in separate shootings.

A 22 -year-old man was shot around 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a gas station on South Kingshighway Boulevard. Then just before 9:00 p.m., someone fired a shot into a car, stopped at a stoplight on Riverview Boulevard.

That driver was hit in the neck.

Finally around 10:00 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the leg on North 13th Street. All three victims are recovering in the hospital.