ST. LOUIS – Three people were injured in three separate shootings over the weekend.

Someone shot a man just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday on Carter Avenue at North Taylor Avenue in the Penrose neighborhood of north St. Louis. He was shot several times and was taken to a nearby hospital in unstable condition.

Also, a man was shot in the leg early Sunday on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis. Finally, another man was shot at around 7:00 p.m. on Delmar Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue in the Delmar Loop.