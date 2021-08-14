Three people shot in O’Fallon Park Friday night

ST. LOUIS – Two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old were shot Friday night in St. Louis.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of West Florissant Avenue around 11:14 p.m. The victims were taken to an area hospital and all were listed as being in stable condition.

The victims told police that they were traveling in a vehicle near O’Fallon Park when they heard gunfire and attempted to flee. The vehicle became disabled inside O’Fallon Park where they fled on foot.

One of the victims contacted his mother who took them to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.