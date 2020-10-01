Three people shot in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Two teenagers and one adult were rushed to local hospitals late Wednesday afternoon after being shot near a University City park.

According to spokesperson for the University City Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of Carleton Avenue, near Millar Park.

Officers found three victims had been shot: two 16-year-olds and a 21-year-old. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Witnesses told police the shooting stemmed from an altercation prior to the shooting. The suspects were described as three younger males in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser. The vehicle was last seen fleeing northbound on Hanley from Carleton.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 (ext. 8010) or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.