CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A Chesterfield family escaped a house fire early Thursday morning. That fire started at about 1 a.m. in a home on Walpole Drive.

Three family members escaped unharmed but three of their pets did not survive. The house is a total loss.

Investigators are now trying to determine the cause.

