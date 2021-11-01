Three professional St. Louis teams push to legalize sports betting in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Voters could decide whether to legalize sports betting in Missouri, and several of the state’s sports teams are behind the push.

According to the Post-Dispatch, Missouri sports teams are trying to put a proposal to legalize sports betting on the ballot.

A Jefferson City lawyer filed nine ballot proposals this week on behalf of the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, St. Louis City SC, and the Kansas City Royals.

Efforts to pass a law allowing sports betting have failed for years in Missouri’s GOP-led legislature, so the teams are hoping to take the issue directly before voters. Money from taxing sports betting would be split between schools and roads under the proposals. Republican Senator Denny Hoskins has proposed several bills to legalize sports betting, but he warned that legalizing sports betting through the Missouri Constitution will mean lawmakers can’t easily address any potential issues with the program once it’s enacted.

In Missouri, proposals need a certain number of voter signatures to be put on the ballot. Backers have not yet started collecting signatures.