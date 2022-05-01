ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing down Manchester Road, just west of Hanley beginning at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. The closure is expected to last four months, until late August.

Manchester Road/Route 100 is shut down while crews replace a bridge over Black Creek.

Drivers will need to find another way to their destination. Review this map for details about the project.

Drivers will be able to access businesses between Brentwood Boulevard and Black Creek from the west side of the road during the closure.

Two smaller projects on Manchester Road, on the east and west side of the bridge repair also started at the same time on May 1.

One eastbound lane of Manchester will also be closed while crews update the sewer system just east of Hanley Road. This project is anticipated to take two months.

Road crews will also close one lane in each direction on Manchester Road over Deer Creek and at Mary Avenue in Rock Hill.

“Traffic is going to be terrible,” Teisha Moody said. She works along Manchester Road, near the construction. “I feel sorry for people who have to work in the morning because traffic is going to be crazy.”

Detour routes are posted, which will include using Interstate 64 service roads, Big Bend, and Brentwood Boulevard.

MoDOT said the bridge replacement is part of a large project that has been improving sidewalks along Manchester Road between Big Bend and Lindbergh, to bring them up to requirements for the Americans with Disability Act.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route.