ST. LOUIS — There were three shootings in St. Louis overnight. Two people were injured in separate shootings within a span of two minutes, and a third victim was found dead.

The first incident occurred this morning, September 30, around 1:30 a.m. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Approximately two minutes later, another shooting took place on North Broadway, near Fremont Street. Both victims are expected to survive.

However, just after 6 p.m. last night, a fatal shooting occurred in the Dutch town neighborhood of Dunnick Hub. A 30-year-old man was shot in the head.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating this particular case. If you have any information about any of these shootings and wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1866371.