ST. LOUIS – Three people were shot at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

The shooting happened around North Broadway at East Grand Avenue. The victims all showed up at the hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

7/13/2021 11:36:00PM

Broadway / E Grand SHOOTING

3 victims arrived at area hospital having gunshot wounds. All victims listed in stable conditions.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

