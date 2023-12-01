STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – An investigation is underway after three people were shot Friday morning in Ste. Genevieve, a small community about an hour south of St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Friday at a home on in the 400 block of Market Street. Investigators say three people were hurt, and the alleged shooter is now in custody.

All three people shot were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Two victims are currently in critical condition.

People putting up holiday lights nearby told FOX 2 that they heard the gunfire. There are still lots of questions as to what happened. Authorities have not yet announced any information on the suspect or potential charges.

One resident who spoke to FOX 2 on the condition of anonymity says the shooting possibly unfolded over a love triangle gone bad. Authorities have not yet confirmed if that was the case.

FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.