ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after three people were found fatally shot Friday afternoon across two scenes in north St. Louis.

Within the last hour, police have responded to reported shootings in the North Pointe and Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhoods.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department first responded to a shooting near the intersection of McLaren Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard in the North Pointe neighborhood. Officers found two men inside a car who had suffered gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced deceased.

A short time later, SLMPD then responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Garfield Boulevard in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. One man was found shot and deceased at the scene.

No suspect or victim information has been released at this time. Police have not yet disclosed whether or not these incidents might be connected. Homicide detectives with SLMPD are handling the investigations.

If you have any information relevant to the case, contact SLMPD at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).