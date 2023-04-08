ST. LOUIS – One man was killed, and two others were hurt Friday in separate shootings in St. Louis.

A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in the 5700 block of St. Louis Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police report that Charlie Taylor Jr., 51, died in the shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting call in that area around 6:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found Taylor deceased with a gunshot wound to his head. No suspect information is available at this time.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports two other shootings from Friday, one in the 3800 block of Virginia Avenue and the 4000 block of Aldine Avenue.

The shooting at Virginia Avenue happened around 4 p.m. According to preliminary reports, three suspects fired shots while running away toward an alley. A 21-year-old man was shot and hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. Three cars were also shot.

The shooting at Aldine Avenue happened around 6 p.m. Investigators say the victim, a 20-year-old man, was dropped off at a hospital after he was shot in the leg. The victim told police he was standing outside before he was shot. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating each of these cases. If you have any information relevant to these investigations, contact SLMPD at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).