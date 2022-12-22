ST. LOUIS – Two people are dead and another is battling critical injuries after an overnight shooting outside a north St. Louis gas station.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a Speedie gas station in the 8800 block of North Broadway in the Baden neighborhood.

Prosecutors have charged Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action in the investigation. She is behind bars in St. Louis City without bond.

Investigators say three people were shot outside the gas station. Joseph Farrar, 49, and Darius Jackson, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another man is battling critical injuries from the shooting.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.