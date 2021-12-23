Three Springfield, Missouri men plead guilty in Capitol breach

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. A Virginia man charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol told an undercover FBI agent that he belonged to a militia-style group and coordinated “surveillance efforts” on the same building more than a month after the riot, according to a court filing unsealed on Tuesday, July 6. The filing, which accompanied a criminal complaint against Fi Duong, doesn’t specify why he and an associate wanted to surveil the Capitol for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Three southwestern Missouri men have pleaded guilty to federal misdemeanors for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Kansas City Star reports that 45-year-old Zachary Martin and two brothers, 44-year-old Michael Quick and 49-year-old Stephen Quick, pleaded guilty Thursday.

Each could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine at sentencing on March 17. They also must pay $500 each in restitution for damage to the Capitol building.

All three men are from Springfield. All told, eight of 17 Missourians charged in the Capitol riot have entered guilty pleas.