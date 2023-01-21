ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have arrested three of the five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail earlier this week.

Kelly McSean, 52, and Aaron Sebastian, 30, were apprehended after being discovered in Ohio yesterday.

Michael Wilkins, 42, is back in custody as of Friday morning, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department arrested Wilkins at a second-hand retail store.

Two other escapees remain unaccounted for, including:

26-year-old Dakota Pace

37-year-old Lujuan Tucker