Three St. Louis area schools given National Blue Ribbon honor

ST. LOUIS – Eight Missouri schools have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools and three of them are in the St. Louis area.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona gave this honor to 325 schools across the country Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Education said the recognition is “based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”

The three St. Louis area awardees are North Kirkwood Middle School in the Kirkwood School District, Wydown Middle School in the Clayton School District, and Francis Howell Middle School in the Francis Howell School District R-III.

Below is the full list of Missouri schools.

Battlefield – Wilson’s Creek 5-6 Intermediate School, Springfield School District R-XII.

Bloomfield – Bloomfield Middle School, Bloomfield School District R-XIV.

Kirkwood – North Kirkwood Middle School, Kirkwood School District R-VII.

Lee’s Summit – Delta Woods Middle School, Blue Springs School District R-IV.

Mansfield – Mansfield Jr. High School, Mansfield School District R-IV.

Louis – Wydown Middle School, School District of Clayton.

Charles – Francis Howell Middle School, Francis Howell School District R-III.

Urbana – Skyline Middle School, Hickory County School District R-I.

“I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children,” Cardona said. “Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”