ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Three students from Lindbergh High School recently earned a perfect ACT score of 36, the highest possible score on the ACT college placement exam.

Lindbergh seniors William “Liam” Goddard, Carson Kienzler and Cindy Yao each earned a perfect score on the ACT earlier this year.

A perfect ACT score of 36 is quite an accomplishment. Less than one percent of students who take the test nationwide attain a perfect score.

“We are proud and excited to have three individuals achieve a perfect score on the ACT,” said Lindbergh High School Principal Dr. Eric Cochran. “Liam, Carson, and Cindy are all extremely bright and dedicated students. Their success is a direct reflection of their innate effort and abilities, the support of their individual families, and the talented teachers who have supported each of them on their academic journey.”

Liam, Carson, and Cindy will each be recognized for their accomplishments later this week during a ceremony at the high school.

The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures students’ knowledge and

skills in English, reading, mathematics, and science, including analysis and problem-solving

skills that determine college and career readiness.

ACT scores are accepted at all major four-year colleges and universities across the U.S.